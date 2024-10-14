Rankings Roll Call: Iowa State Cyclones Now a Top 10 Team

The Iowa State Cyclones are a legitimate College Football playoff contender and are out to one of the best starts in program history.

Week in and week out, they have managed to stack wins and creep up the rankings and have now cracked the Top 10.

Here are the latest rankings from the AP:

Associated Press Top 25 First-place votes in parentheses

Team Rec. 1. Texas (56) 6-0 2. Oregon (6) 6-0 3. Penn State 6-0 4. Ohio State 5-1 5. Georgia 5-1 6. Miami 6-0 7. Alabama 5-1 8. LSU 5-1 9. Iowa State 6-0 10. Clemson 5-1 11. Tennessee 5-1 12. Notre Dame 5-1 13. BYU 6-0 14. Texas A&M 5-1 15. Boise State 5-1 16. Indiana 6-0 17. Kansas State 5-1 18. Ole Miss 5-2 19. Missouri 5-1 20. Pittsburgh 6-0 21. SMU 5-1 22. Illinois 5-1 23. Army 6-0 24. Michigan 4-2 25. Navy 5-0

The Cyclones have never finished with double-digit wins in a season, and this year looks like it could very well end that streak.

Per Cyclones.com:

The Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) opened the season with six wins for the first time since 1938 and are bowl eligible for the seventh time in nine seasons under head coach Matt Campbell . The win marked Iowa State's sixth consecutive Big 12 road win.

Next up for the Cyclones is a home date with UCF, a Saturday kickoff time of 6:30 inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Watch the game on FOX.

