Iowa State Legend Seneca Wallace Lands Coaching Gig with UFL Team

Before long, the second ever United Football League season will kick off. There will be plenty of new faces both on the field and on the sidelines this season across the league.

The St. Louis Battlehawks, who are guided by former NFL Tight End Anthony Becht, have added an area college football hero of the past to their coaching staff.

Seneca Wallace, who starred during his time at Iowa State University in Ames, is officially joining the Battlehawks this season as the team's quarterbacks Coach.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the official post from Wallace's Twitter page confirming the news:

Wallace had an amazing college career with the Cyclones that included several iconic moments, including 'the run':

Wallace went on to a long NFL career that spanned 8 seasons with 3 different NFL teams.

The UFL's season officially kicks off at the end of March. The Battlehawks and their newly minted Coaching Staff take on the Houston Roughnecks in the season opener on Friday, March 28th in St. Louis. Here's a look at the complete UFL Schedule.

Source: Seneca Wallace on Twitter

Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025 Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

\