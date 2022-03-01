Iowa's favorite Armless Archer and three-time Paralympian, Matt Stutzman has brought home the gold and captured the title of World Para Champion in Dubai.

The final round was the first in history where two archers without arms competed against each other. He and his opponent, Russian Archery Federation’s Aleksandr Gombozhapov, went at it until the end, ending with a final score of 142-137.

Matt had a long way to go after the first day in Dubai when an equipment malfunction with his release led to him being ranked in 54th place.

When it came to finals, Stutzman got an early lead of three points, and never let that gap close.

“Before I went into the match, I already felt like a winner because of the history that I was going to be a part of," Matt told USA Archery. "I am happy that I was able to come out on top. That being said, I hope the world was amazed!”

Check out the final round here:

He's the best of the best.

