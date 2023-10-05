Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Talks About Her Future With The Hawkeyes

The Iowa women's basketball team met the press at their media day on Wednesday. There was talk of yet another magical season in Iowa City. Could this Iowa team win the Big Ten again? Could they make another run to the Final Four? But the biggest question on many Hawkeye fans' minds is will this be the last go around for Iowa star Caitlin Clark?

Get our free mobile app

What more does Clark have to prove? She led Iowa to its first-ever National Championship game appearance last season. She averaged over 27 points and 8 assists per game, and took home every national player of the year award that college basketball has ever created! Clark is a senior this year at Iowa is is already being projected as the possible #1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Louisville v Iowa Getty Images loading...

Yes, Clark is a senior, but due to COVID she still has a sixth year of eligibility at Iowa should she choose to use it. The Daily Iowan reports that Iowa coach Lisa Bluder would love to have Clark back next year. Who wouldn't, right? But, Bluder stated, "It's her choice if she chooses to go on."

Clark has dodged the question for much of the summer. She's had a lot going on like playing in golf tournaments with Zach Johnson and a trip with her teammates overseas. But at media day on Wednesday, The Daily Iowan reports that Clark admitted that she will be treating the upcoming season as if it is her last at Iowa. Clark went on to say, "It's not something that I let weigh on me. I'm focused on helping this team be the best team they can be, and when I know my decision the public will know too."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A player like Caitlin Clark only comes around once in a generation. Hawkeye fans have been blessed to watch her play in her home state for the past four seasons. Iowa fans need to sit back, watch, and enjoy the ride. Whether it's this year or next, eventually #22 will walk off the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and into the history books. And we'll be the lucky ones who got to see it all happen. LET'S GO HAWKS!

Our Favorite Photos From Iowa's Run to the NCAA Championship Game The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season started on November 7 and concluded in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU on Sunday, April 2. Iowa went 31-7 and will be remembered forever for their five NCAA Tournament wins. Here are our favorite photos from the tournament. Gallery Credit: Getty Images