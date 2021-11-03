Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In South Dakota?

It's just about that time of year where driveways and parking lots all over the Mount Rushmore State will be filled with Cars, Trucks, and SUVs defrosting the snow and ice away.

In the Midwest, this is almost a necessity if you're parked outdoors for an extended period of time during the colder months of the year. But is it a legal thing to do in the state of South Dakota?

Good Housekeeping looked at all 50 U.S. States to determine which had "No Idling" laws in place, and the results are a bit surprising.

According to the article, 30 states along with Washington D.C. currently have laws in place regarding how long your car is allowed to idle. Is South Dakota one of them? It is not.

While it may not be necessarily surprising to see South Dakota off this list, what is surprising is which states are on it.

Midwest states such as Minnesota and Illinois have idling laws in place, but also southern states like Texas have limits on how long you can leave your car running in place.

Some states are more strict than others. For example, in Illinois, you can leave your car running for up to 20 minutes before you're technically breaking the law. While in the District of Colombia, you're only allowed to leave your vehicle idling for up to 3 minutes. Anything more than that and you may be cited.

To see the full list of states and where their laws lie, check out this article from Good Housekeeping.

And if you want some tips on how to defrost your windshield quickly, without running your vehicle, check out this YouTube video below.

