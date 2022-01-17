Is Sioux Falls Costco Rotisserie Chicken Going To Cost You More?

Costco's famous Rotisserie Chickens have been priced at $4.99 since 2009. They sell them at a loss. Could that be about to change?

If you've shopped Costco in Sioux Falls and you like chicken, I'm sure you've enjoyed one of their famous rotisserie chickens.

There are over 550 Costco stores in the United States. In 2020 Costco sold more than 100 million rotisserie chickens which comes out to around 300,000 chickens every day they are open.

Costco sells $4.99 rotisserie chicken to its customers at a loss as a service to their members.

According to The Street, it serves to attract customers to make even more visits to the warehouse store and “reinforces the value of being a member. That makes it more likely that the member will renew and that helps the company maintain its roughly 90% retention rate.”

The company loses $30 to $40 million dollars a year to provide the poultry at a cheap price.

Costco even opened its own poultry farm back in 2019 which produces close to 100 million chickens per year. That however is only about a 1/3 of what they use in a calendar year.

But as we've all noticed the price of meat and poultry has been going up fast and furious over the last few months.

So will Costco be forced to raise the price of the $4.99 Rotisserie Chickens? Time will tell.

Chances are they will not as this has become a signature item that Costco has been known for. Chances are they can make up the cost somewhere else.

Hopefully, it's not on the $1.50 All Beef Hot Dog and Soda!?

