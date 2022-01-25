Is the Baseball HOF Calling Minnesota Twins Players?

The announcement of the newest members to the hall will be held tonight.

Minnesota Twins baseball fans will be watching for their former players to be recognized tonight with the game's highest honor.

Get our free mobile app

The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement will be held at 5:00 PM on MLB Network.

Several former Twins players will be listening for their names to be read including David Ortiz. Torii Hunter, A.J. Pierzynski, Joe Nathan, and Justin Morneau are on the ballot for the first time.

Twitter-New York Post Twitter-New York Post loading...

Other first-timers on this ballot included Mark Teixeira, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Prince Fielder, Jimmy Rollins, Jonathan Papelbon, Carl Crawford, and Jake Peavy.

Some of the biggest names in baseball are in the final year of balloting. After 10 years Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens will no longer be eligible.

When you look at the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era, the MLB HOF will finally tip their hats to Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, and the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, and Buck O’Neil, in being inducted into the Hall on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: