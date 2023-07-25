Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Carlos Correa’s flare to right field evaded a sliding Teoscar Hernández and scored automatic runner Donovan Solano as the Minnesota Twins won their second straight game in extra innings, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday night.

Solano moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Vázquez, and Ryan Jeffers reached when no Seattle player covered first base on another bunt.

Correa then sent a soft liner to right, where Hernández tried, but failed, to make a sliding catch for the third out.

“I’ve hit for too many double plays already, so the last thing I wanted is to put the ball on the ground and it worked out fine,” Correa said.

Max Kepler had an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game for the Twins after Kolten Wong hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs in the top of the inning for Seattle.

Jorge Lopez (4-2) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the 10th for Minnesota, which continued its second-half surge.

The Twins are 9-2 since the All-Star break, including three wins in five meetings with Seattle, and have gone from a half-game behind Cleveland in the AL Central to four games ahead of the Guardians. Minnesota rallied Sunday with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and won in 12 innings to sweep the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota's Kenta Maeda has resembled his 2020 Cy Young Award runner-up form since his return from the injured list in June. He surrendered one run over 6 1/3 innings on Monday and owns a 2.48 ERA over his last six starts, with 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.23 ERA) starts for Seattle on Tuesday, while RHP Pablo López (5-6, 4.22) is scheduled for Minnesota. The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.