Minnesota Twins Begin 6-Game Homestand Before All-Star Break

The American League Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins are sending outfielder Byron Buxton and first baseman Luis Arraez to the 2022 MLB All-Star game. Both were named as reserves for the Midsummer Classic on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Leading up to the All-Star break the Twins will play a "Border Battle" pair against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning tonight. The first pitch is set for 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. Josh Winder (4-2) will get the start for Minnesota against Jason Alexander (2-1) pitching for the Brewers.

Beginning Thursday, the Chicago White Sox will play a 4-game series at Target Field.

Fans who have tickets for both series could enjoy free t-shirts, dollar dogs, a return of Minnesota National Guard units, a kids backpack giveaway, bobbleheads, and fireworks.

Before the game Saturday against Chicago the Twins Ballclub will honor 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame electee Jim Kaat, who will have his uniform number 36 retired in an on-field ceremony prior to the game against the White Sox – the team for which he collected 45 of his 283 career wins.

The Twins will wear a jersey patch bearing a specially-designed Number 36 logo in honor of “Kitty’s” number being retired.

Don't forget to take your glove to the game!

