Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?

What is it?

Our Farm is a new -

Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook

So the answer to the title question is "yes"!

The Mellegaard family decided to turn their family farm, which they have always called "Our Farm" into a new, must-visit fall family destination.

Dad Lane, mom Brooke, and kids Berklie, Kase, and Melie, got busy in the spring and planted (by hand, believe it, or not) thousands of seeds of over 90 kinds of pumpkins and gourds.

What else do they have?

As long as they were planting things, they put together a corn maze that should be particularly spooky close to Halloween and a really cool Hay Bale Mountain.

There is a also gourd launcher reminiscent of a medieval trebuchet, slides, a zip line, and even a petting zoo with the required cute baby pigs and goats and kittens and more!!

Plus a Snack Shack where you can satisfy the munchies when they appear.

Where Is It?

You'll find "Our Farm" a little north and east of Parker.

So, it is a bit of a drive from Sioux Falls, but you and your family will love it because there is just so much to do!

For more information just check out the "Our Farm" Facebook page or call 605-310-1962.

