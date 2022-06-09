It’s Here, A ‘Wilde’ Weekend In The Prairie!

Yes, we're heading into summer, but you'll forgive Wilde Prairie Winery for one last tribute to the spring season. Especially, once you find out exactly what is going on at their annual Spring Open House on Saturday, June 11, from Noon to 5.

Wilde Prairie Winery has become a go-to place for a wide range of activities - all of them fun!

This weekend at the Spring Open House is no exception! There will be everything from the Brandon Farmer's Market (most summer Saturdays from 9 AM to 2 PM), where you can load up on fresh goodies, to the Broadcast Theatre production of "Broadly Speaking and Other B.S." where you can load up on the laughter!

Of course you will discover some of the most delicious wines in South Dakota.They've been making it for 25 years...

...on a family farm located just west of beautiful Splitrock Creek on wonderful rolling hills perfect for growing grapes. We produce many fun wines all produced from South Dakota grown fruit and honey.--Wilde Prairie Winery

And let's not forget the food from Tacos de Gringo & Andrea's Bake Shop, the Bounce House & Face Painting for the kids, the board games in the barn, the adorable Grand A Alpacas who will be visiting. There will be fantastic music from Retro Rock (from 1 to 5 PM) and Meg's Designs and Scott's Birdhouses will be there, so you can do a little shopping too!

This is a family and pet-friendly event that will introduce you to all there is to enjoy at Wilde Prairie Winery.

For more information call 605-582-6471.