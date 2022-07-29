Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America.

They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in America, they say it "combines the movement of a Ferris wheel and the speed and thrill of a waterslide." The slide has a tangle of tubes that will give riders, speed, air time, and some g-forces while they slide back and forth to the exit. (watch the video below if you're still wondering how you ride this thing)

The new 'Medusa’s Slidewheel' attraction is all part of a 22,500 square-foot expansion of their current water park. The expanded area will include additional pools and deck space for guests.

The new water park expansion and the new slide will open this summer, no specific date for its opening is public yet. Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park is a family-owned park that opened in 1990 as Big Chief's Karts And Coasters and operated under that name until 2004 when the name changed to Mt. Olympus.

Mt. Olympus has 5 roller coasters, 37 water slides, 9 go-cart tracks, and two wave pools, they also own and operate several hotels along the Wisconsin Dell's famous "strip", where many of the area's attractions are located.

UPDATE:

The slide is now open, and from the reviews, I've read, people are enjoying the new slide, here is a recently posted video of the new rotating slide in action at Mt. Olympus. Have you had a chance to ride it yet? Let me know how it was!

