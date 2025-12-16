Four Jacks, Three South Dakota Coyotes on AP All-America Teams
It was another very successful season on the gridiron for both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes.
Both teams were near the top of the MVFC once again, and both made some noise in the postseason.
On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its All-American teams, and there were several Jacks and Yotes honored.
Here are the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits that made the cut this season:
First-Team Offense
OL — Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, junior, 6-5, 300, Wessington Springs, South Dakota
Second-Team Offense
RB - L.J. Phillips, South Dakota, sophomore, 5-9, 225, Wichita, Kansas
Honorable Mention Offense
Tight ends — Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State
Wide receivers — Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota
Honorable Mention Defense
Linemen — Kobe Claybourne, South Dakota State
Defensive backs — Mikey Munn, South Dakota
Punters — Max Pelham, South Dakota State
Source: APNews.com
