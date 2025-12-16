It was another very successful season on the gridiron for both the SDSU Jackrabbits and USD Coyotes.

Both teams were near the top of the MVFC once again, and both made some noise in the postseason.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its All-American teams, and there were several Jacks and Yotes honored.

Here's a link to the full release.

Here are the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits that made the cut this season:

First-Team Offense

OL — Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, junior, 6-5, 300, Wessington Springs, South Dakota

Second-Team Offense

RB - L.J. Phillips, South Dakota, sophomore, 5-9, 225, Wichita, Kansas

Honorable Mention Offense

Tight ends — Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State

Wide receivers — Larenzo Fenner, South Dakota

Honorable Mention Defense

Linemen — Kobe Claybourne, South Dakota State

Defensive backs — Mikey Munn, South Dakota

Punters — Max Pelham, South Dakota State

Source: APNews.com

