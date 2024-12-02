Jacobs Nears 1k, Where He Ranks in Packers Season History

Josh Jacobs has been an amazing addition to the Packers offense this season, and he's closing in on one of the better rushing seasons in the history of the franchise.

At 987 rushing yards on the season, Jacobs seems poised to crack the top 5 in single season rushing performances in Packer history.

Jacobs has boosted his stock of late as well, posting 95 or more rushing yards in 3 of the last 5 games for his team.

Get our free mobile app

If one were to extrapolate Jacobs' stats over 17 games, he's projected to finish with 1,399 rushing yards on the season. That would rank 4th all-time in Packer single-season history.

As of right now, Jacobs owns the 27th most yards in a single season in team history, with 5 games left to go.

Here's a look at the top dozen single-season performances in franchise history:

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

1) Ahman Green - 2003 - 1,883 yards

Indianapolis Colts v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

2) Jim Taylor - 1962 - 1,474 yards

Dorsey Levens Getty Images loading...

3) Dorsey Levens - 1997 - 1,435 yards

Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills - November 5, 2006 Getty Images loading...

4) Ahman Green - 2001 - 1,387 yards

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

5) Jim Taylor - 1961 - 1,307 yards

Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

6) Ryan Grant - 2009 - 1,253 yards

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

7) Ahman Green - 2002 - 1,240 yards

NFC Championship: New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

8) Ryan Grant - 2008 - 1,203 yards

New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

9) Eddie Lacy - 2013 - 1,178 yards

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

10) Ahman Green - 2000 - 1,175 yards

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

11) Jim Taylor - 1964 - 1,169 yards

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

12) Ahman Green - 2004 - 1,163 yards

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

Jacobs pre-Week 14 - 987 yards, 4.5 ypc, 8 rush tds

Jacobs 17 game projection - 1,399 yards, 4.5 ypc, 11 rush td

Jacobs and the Packers travel to Detroit to take on the NFC North leading Lions on Thursday Night football this week. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)

A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season *All odds referenced as of 10/21/2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Top 12 Iowa Hawkeyes All-Time Passing Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien