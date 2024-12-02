Jacobs Nears 1k, Where He Ranks in Packers Season History
Josh Jacobs has been an amazing addition to the Packers offense this season, and he's closing in on one of the better rushing seasons in the history of the franchise.
At 987 rushing yards on the season, Jacobs seems poised to crack the top 5 in single season rushing performances in Packer history.
Jacobs has boosted his stock of late as well, posting 95 or more rushing yards in 3 of the last 5 games for his team.
If one were to extrapolate Jacobs' stats over 17 games, he's projected to finish with 1,399 rushing yards on the season. That would rank 4th all-time in Packer single-season history.
As of right now, Jacobs owns the 27th most yards in a single season in team history, with 5 games left to go.
Here's a look at the top dozen single-season performances in franchise history:
1) Ahman Green - 2003 - 1,883 yards
2) Jim Taylor - 1962 - 1,474 yards
3) Dorsey Levens - 1997 - 1,435 yards
4) Ahman Green - 2001 - 1,387 yards
5) Jim Taylor - 1961 - 1,307 yards
6) Ryan Grant - 2009 - 1,253 yards
7) Ahman Green - 2002 - 1,240 yards
8) Ryan Grant - 2008 - 1,203 yards
9) Eddie Lacy - 2013 - 1,178 yards
10) Ahman Green - 2000 - 1,175 yards
11) Jim Taylor - 1964 - 1,169 yards
12) Ahman Green - 2004 - 1,163 yards
Jacobs pre-Week 14 - 987 yards, 4.5 ypc, 8 rush tds
Jacobs 17 game projection - 1,399 yards, 4.5 ypc, 11 rush td
Jacobs and the Packers travel to Detroit to take on the NFC North leading Lions on Thursday Night football this week. Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!
Source: Pro Football Reference (Stats)
A Dozen NFL MVP Frontrunners at Mid-Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Top 12 Iowa Hawkeyes All-Time Passing Leaders
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien