Jaire Alexander Has Knee Surgery, Could Make Postseason Return

Jaire Alexander has struggled to be consistently on the field with the Green Bay Packers recently, and he won't be coming back before the start of the postseason.

The veteran Packers Cornerback officially underwent knee surgery earlier this week but does have an outside chance to make a postseason return.

A lot of that depends on his recovery timeline and progress, and if the Packers are still playing in the postseason.

Per ESPN.com:

The Packers aren't expecting to have cornerback Jaire Alexander for the rest of the season, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. That ended more than a two-month saga in which the former All-Pro has attempted to come back from what he said was a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained the injury Oct. 27 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but was not placed on injured reserve because the team thought it was a short-term injury. LaFleur said Alexander underwent surgery and was "most likely" done for the season. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the only hope for Alexander to return would be if the Packers made the Super Bowl. A source said the surgery that Alexander underwent Tuesday was arthroscopic in nature and thus not a major reconstructive procedure.

The Packers conclude the regular season by hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Green Bay will be either the 6 or 7 seed in the NFC playoffs this season.

Source: ESPN.com

