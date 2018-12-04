Jeremiah Martin, Tyler Harris lead Memphis Tigers over South Dakota State Jackrabbits 88-80

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Martin and Tyler Harris scored 22 points apiece and Memphis pulled away early and cruised to an 88-80 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

Memphis (4-4) snapped a two-game skid that included a 78-67 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Martin and Harris each made eight field goals, with Harris hitting four 3-pointers and Martin shooting 6 of 9 from the line.

David Jenkins made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points on 11-of-17 shooting to lead South Dakota State (7-3). Mike Daum had 18 points and Skyler Flatten 13.

Antwann Jones' 3-pointer midway through the first half sparked a 25-4 run to close the first half and the Tigers led 40-32. Harris scored 12 points and Martin had 11 before the break.

Flatten's 3 cut the Jackrabbits' deficit to 44-39 early in the second. Memphis answered with an 8-0 surge and led by double digits for most of the second half.

