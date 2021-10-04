The Jackrabbits and Coyotes will take the turf at the DakotaDome on November 13th and fans now have the chance to purchase tickets.

The University of South Dakota announced that tickets for the South Dakota Showdown Series game are on sale now. All tickets for the game, no matter the section, are $40. South Dakota State fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in Section H as the designated "away team area."

As of now, tickets are still available in 13 different sections. Most of the middle sections have only upper-row tickets left. Four sections in the building are sold out.

USD is currently 3-2 on the season with games against North Dakota, @ Northern Iowa, Illinois State, and @ Western Illinois ahead before the meeting with SDSU. The Jackrabbits are 4-0 with five more games to play before heading to Vermillion.

This will be the first meeting between the two in the newly renovated DakotaDome. The facility now has the ability to hold over 9,000 fans and will make for one of the most fun atmospheres for a football game.

USD and SDSU last met in 2019 at the DakotaDome with the Coyotes taking the 24-21 home victory. The two teams did not play their scheduled game in the fall of 2020/spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are able to purchase tickets for the event here. More information can also be found through the University of South Dakota.

