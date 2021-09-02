College football season for Sioux Falls, Augustana, South Dakota, and South Dakota State is finally here. If you're not able to be in the stadium, you can watch all of them this weekend on TV!

The University of Sioux Falls officially starts the season on Thursday night as they host Bemidji State. If you're not able to get out to Bob Young Field, Midco Sports will be broadcasting the game live starting at 6:00. The NSIC Network will also have a feed of the game available. For those wanting to attend, tickets start at $15 for adults.

Could there be an upset in Lawrence to start the season? The South Dakota Coyotes are heading to Kansas to battle the Jayhawks with a 7:00 PM start. Fans can watch the USD/Kansas Game on ESPN+. ESPN's Mark Neeley and Barrett Books will have the call.

Also on Friday night, South Dakota State will be on the road to open the season and they will also be doing so on national television. The Jackrabbits will take on Colorado State on Friday night at 8:00 PM. FS1 will broadcast the game nationwide with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call.

Augustana will be the only team that will take the field on the traditional college football Saturday. The Vikings will host Minot State in the annual "Be Bold, Wear Gold" game. Midco Sports will televise the game live. Fans are able to purchase tickets at the box office and can even enjoy the new JJ's Beer Garden on the southeast side of the stadium.

Enjoy the college football games this weekend!