Beer is Back at Kirkeby-Over Stadium and Augustana Football Games

Those attending Augustana University football games this season are able to drink a cold adult beverage while doing so.

Augustana has announced that beer sales will be available at Kirkeby-Over Stadium as part of the JJ's Beer Garden. The JJ's Beer Garden will be located in the southeast corner of the stadium and will be open for those attending games.

Patrons must be at least 21 and show a valid ID to enter the JJ's Beer Garden. Once passing through the checkpoint, fans will then be given a wristband that must be worn inside of the beer garden. All alcohol consumption will also take place within the beer garden walls. Fans will only be allowed to purchase two alcoholic drinks at one time.

Fans won't have to worry about missing any part of the game. The JJ's Beer Garden overlooks Jim Heinitz Field inside of the stadium and provides a great view of all of the action! Guests can enter the beer garden as early as 11:30 AM and sales will end at the end of the third quarter.

Augustana Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy:

All guests must be 21 years of age and show a valid ID to obtain a wristband and entrance into the beer garden

A valid wristband is required at the time of purchase for tickets and redemption of beer

A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time

Sales will begin at noon

Sales will end when the game clock has expired at the conclusion of the third quarter

Guests are not allowed to bring alcohol into Kirkeby-Over Stadium or allowed to exit the beer garden with any alcohol

Augustana Athletics reserves the right to search guests for alcoholic beverages as well as the right to refuse service of alcohol at its discretion.

Guests are not allowed to give alcohol to other guests under the age of 21

Failure to adhere to these policy guidelines may result in ejection from the stadium without refund

Tickets to all Augustana home games are on sale now through the Augustana University Ticket website.