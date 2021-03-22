Upcoming South Dakota State Football Game Declared a No Contest

After an impressive 44-3 road win over Southern Illinois, the Jackrabbits were set to come back home to Brookings. Unfortunately, that home game will no longer take place.

The Jackrabbits, 4-1 overall, were scheduled to play its next home game on March 27 against Illinois State. That game will no longer take place as Illinois State has announced that they will opt-out of the remainder of the 2021 spring season to protect their players and start focusing on the upcoming 2021 fall season instead. The Redbirds are 1-3 overall and have made the decision to end its season following their lone win against Western Illinois this past weekend.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference issued a statement on Monday morning acknowledging and approving the decision by Illinois State. The conference has declared all upcoming games that Ilinois State was to play as no contests under NCAA policy. Under the no contest policy, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, North Dakota, and Missouri State will not receive a "win" for Illinois State not playing, nor will Illinois State be given four losses.

With the game against Illinois State now canceled, South Dakota State can now take an extra week and start preparing for a two-game stretch against the school's biggest rivals. SDSU will travel to Fargo to play NDSU on Saturday, April 3rd. The Jackrabbits will then return home on April 10 to close out the season against South Dakota.

More information regarding Illinois State's decision to opt-out of the season can be found here or through the Missouri Valley Football Conference.