Former SDSU Point Guard David Jenkins Lands on 4th College Team

Former South Dakota State point guard David Jenkins has landed on his fourth college team as he continues his college basketball career.

Jenkins started his college basketball career at South Dakota State before landing at UNLV and then transferring to Utah last season.

David Jenkins will now transfer from Utah to Purdue and will be eligible to play immediately in the Big 10.

Purdue gets a very versatile guard who brings a lot of energy and can light up the scoring column on a nightly basis.

Throughout his career, Jenkins has averaged about 15 PPG and 2 APG over his career at SDSU, UNLV, and Utah.

It is going to be very interesting to see how Jenkins fits in with a younger roster and what his ultimate role will be on what should be a very solid Purdue team this season.

For more information on the Purdue basketball team, their current roster, and their 2022-2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.