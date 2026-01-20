The Green Bay Packers need a new defensive coordinator following the departure of Jeff Hafley this week to become the next Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins.

There are all sorts of candidates out there, from inspiring young assistants to veteran Head Coaches of the past for Coach Matt LaFleur to sift through.

One name that is popular in the Badger State for good reason is Jim Leonhard.

Leonhard was offered the job before LaFleur made the hire of Joe Barry back in 2021 but turned it down as Leonhard believed he was on the short list to take over the Wisconsin program as Head Coach.

With the Badgers turning the keys over to Luke Fickell following the 2022 campaign, Leonard bounced around a bit before landing with the Broncos in 2024. After just one season, Leonhard was promoted to Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator.

If the results over the past two seasons in Denver aren't enough, familiarity alone would suggest Leonhard could be a front-runner for the Defensive Coordinator job in Green Bay.

Not that fan sentiment plays a large role, but hiring Leonhard would be a popular move with the fanbase. Leonhard may not be the best candidate out there, but he would surely be a solid addition for Coach LaFleur as he begins to retool his staff for 2026.

Other names presently linked to the opening include Raheem Morris, Christian Parker, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, and Zach Orr.

Per PackersNews.com:

Those aren't the only candidates, though. With 10 head coaches fired this offseason, there's a load of former defensive coordinators on the market: former Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, former Bills coach Sean McDermott and former Packers assistant Patrick Graham among them. It's also a strong bet staff changes won’t be only on the defensive side. LaFleur should be looking at possible changes on his entire staff based on the relative lack of development of young players the past couple of years.

The Green Bay Packers may have more changes and hurdles to overcome this offseason, but, for now, filling the Defensive Coordinator position remains the top action item for newly extended Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Source: PackersNews.com

