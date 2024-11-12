John Robinson, Former USC Football and Rams Coach, Dies At 89

John Robinson, the veteran football coach who enjoyed many years of success at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 89.

The Rams confirmed Robinson's death Monday. He died in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of complications from pneumonia, USC said in a news release.

Robinson is high on the short list of football coaches who enjoyed significant success in both the college and pro ranks. He went 104-35-4 at USC and 75-68 with the Rams, winning postseason games and contending for championships regularly with both teams. Robinson was particularly successful in bowl games, going 8-1 in the postseason with USC and UNLV.

Robinson was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his two successful tenures at USC. Robinson coached at USC from 1976 to 1982 and again from 1993 to 1997. He never had a losing record at the school, and his Trojans won five conference titles and four Rose Bowls.

Robinson moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, winning four playoff games and advancing to two NFC Championship Games.

Get our free mobile app