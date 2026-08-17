The Jonas Brothers are coming to Sioux Falls just in time for the holidays!

The famous trio will be making their way to the Denny Sanford Premier Center for a December 12th show, and tickets will soon be on sale!

The New Jersey natives have been performing since 2005 and are set to make their first ever appearance in the Sioux Empire later this year.

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The Jonas Brothers are bringing The Burning Up Tour All Over Again to the 605:

Live Nation Live Nation

Don't miss out on your opportunity to score some presale tickets later this week! Here's a link to the ticketing site for the December 12th show. General Sale tickets are set to be available on Friday at 10am!

You can also win tickets over the next few weeks on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Just last year, they released their seventh studio album Greetings from Your Hometown. Don't miss out on your chance to see them live in person this December!

Source: Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again Ticketmaster

The Last Ten Seasons of Sioux Falls Cougars Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien