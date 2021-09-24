Jordan Mailata Missing Practice Time As Eagles Prepare for Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into their NFL Week Three matchup already down a man on the Offensive Line with Brandon Brooks expected to miss at least a few weeks; But now they are dealing with another issue as Jordan Mailata is missing practice time:

Since this injury is considered "not serious", the typical recovery time is six weeks to heal no matter the grade of the injury. The Eagles Depth Chart lists Andre Dillard as the backup Left Tackle and it looks like Philadelphia will have to turn to their former first round pick for this week's matchup:

Almost two weeks after the Eagles locked up Jordan Mailata with a four-year contract extension that is worth up to $80 million dollars with $40.85 million in guaranteed cash, they now must turn to the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft from Washington State. Dillard has started four games in an NFL career that has been marred by injuries and other setbacks.

The only "good news" for the Eagles is that the Cowboys are without star Defensive Lineman Demarcus Lawrence with a Broken Foot injury. Lawrence is expected to be out until at least November so he will not be in uniform this Monday Night. As of Friday afternoon, the anticipated starting Offensive Line for the Eagles in Dallas for NFL Week Three will be all players who were drafted by Philadelphia in the last ten years:

LT - Andre Dillard

LG - Isaac Seumalo

C - Jason Kelce

RG - Landon Dickerson

RT - Lane Johnson