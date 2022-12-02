Josh Allen Leads Buffalo Bills To First AFC East Win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- At 6-5, the New England Patriots entered "Thursday Night Football" two games behind the 8-3 Buffalo Bills. And while the Bills were tied with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East, they were 0-2 in the division.

The Bills handled the Patriots with ease Thursday, picking up a 24-10 division victory and pushing the Patriots further from playoff contention.

For the first time since injuring his right elbow against the Jets in Week 9, quarterback Josh Allen stood near midfield and threw passes in pregame warmups. A step toward normalcy after a full week of practice.

What followed in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots was similar. Buffalo looked more in sync and closer to the team that put up dominating performances before the Week 7 bye, albeit against a struggling New England offense, and became the first team to beat the Belichick-era Patriots by double digits in three straight games.

There was such promise in quarterback Mac Jones' rookie season in 2021, but now there are more questions than answers.

Entering Thursday night, the Patriots were 31st in the red zone, 30th in interception percentage, 26th in sacks taken per pass play, 27th in first downs and 25th in third-down conversions.

