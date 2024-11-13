Incredible Dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest Coming To Sioux Falls
The King is coming to Sioux Falls! The King of the Dino world will hit W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in February with Jurassic Quest.
The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event plans four days in the Sioux Empire with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family including Tyrannosaurus rex.
Because you will need a bigger weekend, show times for ten thrilling shows along with tickets are available now.
If your kids are too young to follow social media, tickets to Jurassic Quest will make the perfect Christmas gift. Or, even a birthday party!
You could be awarded Mom & Dad of the Year for taking your kids to see the life-size dinosaurs that are meticulously painted and animated to be realer-than-real.
Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience your family will never forget.
