Dinosaurs Will Takeover Sioux Falls This Weekend

The world's largest Dino-Tastic event is coming to Sioux Falls with Triceratops, Camarasaurus, T-Rex, and all their friends.

Jurassic Quest is making a stop in Sioux Falls at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds & Expo Center on February 18-20.

Your kids may have a room full of dinosaurs, but nothing compares to this event where you will have a chance to experience a family-friendly show.

Jurassic Quest includes a unique indoor experience that includes realistic dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, “The Quest” interactive scavenger hunt-style adventure for kids, photo opportunities, and more.

You and your kids will be talking about this for generations. It will be an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.

Show dates are Friday, February 18 - Sunday, February 20, 9:00 AM-8:00 PM each day.

Advance tickets can be purchased online and feature all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig.

