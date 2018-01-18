Justin Morneau and Jim Kaat Hired by Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins have brought back some greats of their past before to join the organization post career and they did so again this week.

One from their recent past and one from the distant past as Justin Morneau and Jim Kaat have been hired as Special Assistants.

Morneau played 11 of his 14 MLB seasons in Minnesota while winning the 2006 MVP award.

Kaat spent 13 of his 25 years in the big leagues with Minnesota and still is the club's all time leader with 189 wins.