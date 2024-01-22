Get our free mobile app

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Patrick Mahomes had heard the talk about whether the Kansas City Chiefs could survive their first true road playoff game since he has been the starting quarterback.

He and his teammates used it as fuel during the week and then in the game, a 27-24 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

In an indication of how the Chiefs were being handled by the Bills when Buffalo ran the ball, the Bills through three quarters averaged 3.9 yards before contact per rush.

The Bills were hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on just three of 31 rushing attempts to that point. The Chiefs allowed 182 rushing yards, one reason they were at big deficits in time of possession and number of plays run.

Mahomes was able to get some big plays down the field, and he finished 17-of-23 passing for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

When Buffalo's offense needed a drive more than ever, they were unable to get it. After holding a 17-13 lead, the Bills only scored once in the second half, and Buffalo's defense struggled to stop the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will play the Ravens next Sunday in the conference title game. The game will be held in Baltimore after the previous five AFC Championship Games were staged at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ten Incredibly Easy Super Bowl Eats Plus Dessert Bookmark this page now, and simply highlight the title and go to the recipe. Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts