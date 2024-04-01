Kansas City Routs Minnesota Twins, Avoids Sweep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of the cycle, Kyle Isbel and Maikel Garcia hit back-to-back home runs, and the Kansas City Royals routed Minnesota 11-0 on Sunday to avoid a second straight season-opening sweep by the Twins.
The Royals got their homers from five different players, matching a franchise record last done on July 27, 2020, and the 11-run victory margin was their biggest since an 11-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 13, 2020.
Bailey Ober (0-1) retired just four batters for Minnesota, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk. Kody Funderburk wasn't much better, allowing two more runs on three hits and a walk while retiring five.
“He had a great spring,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Ober, whose importance to the rotation has only increased after the club lost Anthony DeSclafani to season-ending flexor tendon surgery this week. “We have high expectations for him.”
The Twins have a day off before RHP Louie Varland starts the opener of a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday.