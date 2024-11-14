Kansas Win Makes Bill Self Winningest Coach In Jayhawks History
ATLANTA -- A chance to compete on the national stage always motivates Hunter Dickinson. But a shot at an old foe during the Champions Classic at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night added more intensity to the moment for the All-American center.
Michigan State and Kansas both struggled at times offensively. They combined to start 1 for 18 from beyond the arc. At one point in the first half, Michigan State had made just 18% of its field goal attempts. By halftime, Kansas players not named Hunter Dickinson were 6-for-26 from the field.
"I think [Bill Self] agrees with me and I agree with him offensively, we both sucked, to put it bluntly," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
In a postgame interview Self did agree.
"I've had a lot of really good players," said Self. "I'm certainly proud about it but Phog Allen is still going to be the all-time greatest coach at Kansas."
Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen's mark of 590-129 in 36 seasons on the Kansas sideline.
