Kansas Win Makes Bill Self Winningest Coach In Jayhawks History

ATLANTA -- A chance to compete on the national stage always motivates Hunter Dickinson. But a shot at an old foe during the Champions Classic at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night added more intensity to the moment for the All-American center.

Dickinson, the former Michigan star, led all players with 28 points and 12 rebounds as No. 1 Kansas downed Michigan State, 77-69.

Michigan State and Kansas both struggled at times offensively. They combined to start 1 for 18 from beyond the arc. At one point in the first half, Michigan State had made just 18% of its field goal attempts. By halftime, Kansas players not named Hunter Dickinson were 6-for-26 from the field.

"I think [Bill Self] agrees with me and I agree with him offensively, we both sucked, to put it bluntly," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

In a postgame interview Self did agree.

Still, four days after a thrilling victory in Lawrence over a top-10 North Carolina team, the Jayhawks struggled to get a win over an unranked Michigan State squad that has made just 20% of its 3-point attempts this season and entered the game ranked 34th in the KenPom rankings.

"I've had a lot of really good players," said Self. "I'm certainly proud about it but Phog Allen is still going to be the all-time greatest coach at Kansas."

Get our free mobile app

Self improved to 591-143 in his 22nd season coaching the Jayhawks, pushing him past Phog Allen's mark of 590-129 in 36 seasons on the Kansas sideline.