South Dakota State Jackrabbit Men's basketball had a few notable exits via the transfer portal last offseason.

Both Zeke Mayo and William Kyle III departed Brookings a year ago in search of a better opportunity in the transfer portal.

Mayo opted to transfer to Kansas, while Kyle III ended up with the UCLA Bruins.

Get our free mobile app

Just one year later, William Kyle III is back in the transfer portal looking for a new opportunity:

It was a disappointing season for both Kyle III and Mayo with their new teams. Mayo averaged 14.6 points per game, but the team finished 21-13 and had a first-round exit from this year's NCAA Tournament. The 21 wins was tied for the least for KU since the 1988-89 season.

Kyle III was an early standout for the Jackrabbits, earning All-Newcomer honors in 2022, and went on to be named the Summit League's Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Conference selection at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Source: Jeff Borzello on Twitter and GoJacks.com

Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien