KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State hired Chris Klieman of North Dakota State to lead its football program Monday night passing the reins from retired Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder to someone with three Football Championship Subdivision titles but little Big 12 experience. Klieman was hired to lead the Bison by current Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, and was seen as one of the front-runners for the Wildcats' job ever since Snyder announced his retirement.

Klieman agreed to a six-year contract with a base salary of $2.3 million next season, increasing by $200,000 each subsequent season. The deal includes a number of other incentives.

Taylor initially targeted North Texas coach Seth Littrell, but he announced last week that he would remain with the Mean Green. Attention quickly shifted to Klieman, who has the Bison in the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State on Friday night as they seek a fourth title in five seasons.

Klieman will be allowed to coach the Bison in that game. Whether he would remain with the school for the championship game should North Dakota State advance is still under discussion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.