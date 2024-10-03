Read Karl-Anthony Towns’ Emotional Farewell to Minnesota

Read Karl-Anthony Towns&#8217; Emotional Farewell to Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns has lived and breathed Timberwolves basketball since being the top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

That storied chapter of his career came to a close officially this week, as Towns makes his way to join the New York Knicks via trade.

Say what you want about who 'won' the trade, the Timberwolves lost a tremendous player and person in Towns.

Here's his emotional farewell that was posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday:

Towns became a star in Minnesota, garnering Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, and was a 4x NBA All-Star (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024).

Towns finishes his Timberwolves career (for now) second on the franchise's all-time scoring list, behind only Kevin Garnett. In addition, Towns is #1 in franchise history in made three pointers, and second in both assists and total rebounds.

Here are the full trade details that were finalized on Wednesday.

