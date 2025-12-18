They often say time heals all wounds. That might be true with Thursday's news.

Time and a change of ownership ended up being the pairing needed for Kevin Garnett to make his long-awaited return to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The legendary player will reportedly rejoin the franchise in an off-court role this season.

Per ESPN.com:

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has agreed to reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx in a new, all-encompassing role involving business, community and fan-engagement efforts and content development, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Garnett and the Timberwolves will also hold his much-awaited No. 21 jersey retirement ceremony in Minnesota over the next two seasons, sources said. Garnett had been distant from the Timberwolves' organization since his playing career ended in 2016 due to a fallout with ex-owner Glen Taylor, refusing to have his jersey retired, but built a rapport with new governors Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez and the sides found common ground on a reunion.

Timberwolves officials finalized terms of Garnett's return to the franchise this month with his business manager Rich Gray and attorney George Daniel.

Garnett, a 15-time NBA All-Star, is the Timberwolves' all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and he is currently the only NBA player ever to lead a franchise in all five of those categories. Garnett is also the only player in Timberwolves history to win an MVP (2003-04).

Garnett led the Timberwolves to eight straight playoff appearances between 1996-97 and 2003-04, the latter season being their only campaign winning a playoff series until their 2024 West Finals run.

In the months following their agreement to buy the Timberwolves for a $1.5 billion valuation in 2021, Lore and Rodriguez prioritized strengthening the franchise's culture as well as its relationship with alumni players and staffers, led by the iconic Garnett.

Under Lore and Rodriguez, the Timberwolves have invested significant resources across the organization -- including commitments for a front office staff featuring president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, entering the luxury tax for a third consecutive season, and continuing to progress on plans for a new arena in downtown Minneapolis over the next decade.

The Timberwolves, 17-10, are again fighting for postseason positioning in the vaunted West after two straight conference finals appearances.

