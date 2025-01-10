Cuse’s McCord to NFL Draft, UGA’s Beck Transfers to Miami

It was a busy afternoon for top-tier quarterbacks in college football, as one record breaking signal caller has decided to enter the NFL Draft, while another found another home after a brief stay in the transfer portal.

Kyle McCord, who began his college career at Ohio State and spent this season at Syracuse, has reportedly decided to enter the NFL Draft.

Per ESPN.com:

Get our free mobile app

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, the nation's leading passer in 2024, told ESPN on Friday that he will declare for the NFL draft and has decided to no longer pursue an NCAA eligibility waiver for another season. This decision ends what he called a "crazy ride" through college football that saw him go 22-4 as a starting quarterback at Syracuse and Ohio State. McCord led the nation with 4,779 passing yards in 2024 and led Syracuse to a 10-win season and a victory over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

McCord will aim to make the leap the NFL, while one NFL hopeful, Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck, found a new home in the transfer portal.

It was a very brief stay for Beck, who after a highly successful Georgia career, is reportedly joining the Miami Hurricanes:

Beck is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and his commitment comes within 24 hours of his surprise decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Thursday. After declaring for the 2025 NFL draft on Dec. 28, Beck will instead join Miami for his final season of eligibility. Beck, a two-year starter for the Bulldogs with a 24-3 career record, will succeed Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward and attempt to lead Miami into the College Football Playoff after the Hurricanes came up short in 2024.

Source: ESPN.com