LA Dodgers Manuel Margot Traded to Minnesota Twins

Get our free mobile app

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday traded outfielder Manuel Margot to the Minnesota Twins and agreed to terms with super utility man Kiké Hernández on a one-year, $4 million contract.

After shopping Margot, 29, in recent days, the Dodgers struck a deal to send the Twins the outfielder and shortstop prospect Rayne Doncon for shortstop prospect Noah Miller. The Dodgers also will send cash to help cover the $12 million owed Margot -- $10 million this year and a $2 million buyout on a $12 million club option, a source told ESPN.

Hernández, who emerged during a six-year stint with the Dodgers and returned to Los Angeles in a trade from Boston last July, had considered a number of other teams before the trade paved the way for another stretch with the Dodgers.

He's expected to garner most of his playing time against left-handed pitchers, with Los Angeles' primary shortstop, Gavin Lux, and center fielder, James Outman, both left-handed hitters. Now 32, Hernández underwent double hernia surgery in the offseason but is expected to be ready around opening day.

Hernández hit .262/.308/.423 in 54 games with the Dodgers last year, more in line with his career numbers than his .222/.279/.320 line prior to the trade and .222/.291/.338 showing in an injury-pocked 2022 with Boston.

Margot, an eight-year veteran, had been traded to the Dodgers with right-hander Tyler Glasnow in December. He will help relieve Byron Buxton in center and joins a reigning American League Central champion lineup that is deep in bats.

Margot hit .264/.310/.376 with four home runs in 336 plate appearances for Tampa Bay last season and is regarded as a slightly above-average defensive center fielder.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

