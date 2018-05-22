MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lance Lynn walked off the mound in frustration Tuesday, despite his most efficient outing for the Minnesota Twins.

After pitching well for a season-high 6 2/3 innings, hitting a batter and walking another to end his night left a sour taste in the right-hander's mouth.

Brian Dozier drove in three runs with a pair of doubles to back Lynn, and Minnesota cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Lynn (2-4) lowered his jumbo ERA from 7.47 to 6.34 in his ninth start of the year, striking out four and walking one while giving up five hits.

Dozier's two-run liner capped a three-run fifth for the Twins, who won their third straight game. Ehire Adrianza added a pair of RBI doubles.

Detroit starter Matt Boyd (2-4) left with a left oblique spasm after walking his first two batters in the fifth. Pitching coach Chris Bosio visited the mound and immediately called for manager Ron Gardenhire and an athletic trainer.

Boyd gave up two runs, one hit and a season-high four walks.

The Tigers were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and have scored 13 runs while losing six of their past seven games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.