Ex-Raiders Henry Ruggs III Sentenced In Fatal DUI

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced Wednesday to three to 10 years in prison for a November 2021 drunken driving crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and her dog.

Ruggs could be eligible for parole in three years.

A Clark County District Court judge told Ruggs on Wednesday that it was one of the more tragic cases she has seen.

Ruggs, 24, had been under house arrest with alcohol and location electronic monitoring devices since pleading guilty in May to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed Tina Tintor. On Wednesday, Ruggs read from a statement directed at Tintor's family in which he apologized for his actions.

According to police, on Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs was driving drunk and reached speeds of 156 mph just seconds before crashing his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into Tintor's Toyota RAV4, which was traveling just over 43 mph. Tintor's RAV4 was propelled 571 feet. A blood draw about two hours after the crash revealed that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was 0.161 -- more than twice the legal limit in Nevada.

In the hours before the crash, police said that Ruggs was at Topgolf near The Strip with three other people, including his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington. Police cited an itemized copy of a Topgolf receipt that showed a tab under Kilgo-Washington's name was billed for food, drinks and gameplay. The group was billed for 20 drinks, most of which contained tequila.

Ruggs had faced three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison since May. The Raiders cut Ruggs the day after the crash.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first draft pick after they arrived in Las Vegas. He was taken 12th overall in 2020 and played 20 games for the franchise.

