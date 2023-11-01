Get our free mobile app

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, the team announced Tuesday night.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The Raiders named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. The team also said that current assistant general manager Champ Kelly will serve as interim GM. In announcing those promotions, the organization said it is committed to undergoing "a comprehensive search" for a head coach and general manager "once the season is complete."

The move comes one day after the Raiders lost 26-14 at Detroit on "Monday Night Football," Las Vegas' second consecutive defeat in which the team's offense could get no traction. With the defeat, the Raiders dropped to 3-5.

Pierce will make his NFL head-coaching debut Sunday against the 2-6 New York Giants, with whom he won a Super Bowl as a player in 2007.

