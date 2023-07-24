NFL’s Top Available Free Agent CB Signs With New Team

Marcus Peters has been on the free agent market for far too long. Finally, after a long waiting game, the best available at his position from across the league has a new home.

For those Vikings fans out there hoping for a journey up north....don't hold your breath.

Peters, who has spent time in his career with the Chiefs, Ravens, and Rams, now will call Las Vegas home.

Per Pro Football Talk, Peters has inked a deal with the Raiders:

It's a 1-year deal for the 30 year old defensive back, and marks the fourth team in his NFL career:

Peters returned from a 2021 torn anterior cruciate ligament to make 13 starts for the Ravens last season. He had 47 tackles, an interception, a sack and two fumble recoveries.

If Peters has any shade of what he once was left in the tank, it is a wise signing for any team.

Over his career, Peters has nabbed All-Pro honors twice, been to a total of three Pro Bowls, and intercepted a whopping 32 passes.

The 32 interceptions ranks tied for fourth among all active players.

Source: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

