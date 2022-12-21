Latest South Dakota High School Basketball Poll
The South Dakota high school basketball season is underway and things are starting to heat up throughout the state.
There are some really good teams coming into form and those things are being reflected throughout the latest polls.
Here's a look at the latest South Dakota High School basketball poll for both boys and girls basketball.
CLASS ‘AA’ BOYS
1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1
2. Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 2
3. Pierre 2-0 43 3
4. Yankton 1-0 22 4
5. Roosevelt 2-1 18 RV
Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, Washington 3, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS
1. Dakota Valley (15) 3-0 75 1
2. Sioux Valley 1-0 53 2
3. Dell Rapids 1-0 36 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-0 25 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS
1. White River (9) 4-1 68 1
2. De Smet (4) 1-0 58 2
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 40 3
4. Lower Brule 4-1 30 4
5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Gregory, Faith, Howard
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
1. O’Gorman (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Jefferson 3-0 56 2
3. Washington 1-0 49 3
4. Pierre 2-0 26 4
5. Harrisburg 2-0 14 RV
Receiving votes: Brandon Valley, Rapid City Stevens
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 70 1
2. Wagner (3) 1-0 59 2
3. Hamlin (1) 2-0 51 3
4. West Central 1-0 16 5
5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-0 9 RV
Receiving votes: Flandreau, Red Cloud, Tea Area, Florence-Henry, Lakota Tech
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 2-0 75 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 56 2
3. Castlewood 1-0 42 3
4. Centerville 3-0 32 4
5. De Smet 2-0 8 RV
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney, Sully Buttes, Wall, Jones County