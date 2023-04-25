LISTEN! New Augustana WBB Coach Flores Bennett Joins Overtime
Jillian Flores Bennett was officially introduced as the new Head Women's Basketball Coach at Augustana this past Thursday, and on Monday she joined Overtime with Bert Remien on ESPN Sioux Falls.
Her most recent experience coaching came at nearby Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, as she now takes the reigns at Augie.
Here is the entirety of the interview that aired on Monday on Overtime with Bert Remien:
Flores Bennett takes over for longtime Head Coach Dave Krauth, who retired following another strong season earlier this year.
Overtime with Bert Remien airs weekdays from 11am-1pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.
