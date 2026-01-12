LJ Phillips Jr. consistently met the moment in 2025, and he's set himself up for bigger and better things in 2026.

The former South Dakota Coyote running back recently entered the transfer portal, and on Monday he let his destination be known.

The Wichita, Kansas native has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Per Iowa Hawkeyes on SI:

L.J. Phillips Jr., the 5-foot-9, 225-pound FCS All-American running back from South Dakota, has committed to the Hawkeyes. “It was just the people. I was welcomed in with open arms. Once I prayed on it and talked it over with my dad, I knew it was the place for me.” Phillips Jr. said following his commitment to Iowa. "I get the chance to play for a hall of fame head coach and get to be around great people.” Phillips will arrive in Iowa City with two years of eligibility remaining and enters after an explosive breakout 2025 season during which he led the entire FCS in rushing yards with 1,920 on 295 carries, while adding 19 touchdowns and 28 receptions for 195 receiving yards.

Phillips now joins the Hawkeyes with a pair of years remaining and a mission to prove he belongs at the next level.

The Kansas native finished his Coyote career with 2,193 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

Sources: Iowa Hawkeyes on SI and www.goyotes.com