Locals Pick Best Sioux Falls Sledding Hills
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls' Best Sledding Hills
A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state.
They had excellent sledding hill suggestions from corner to corner South Dakota-wise and it got me thinking about sledding places in and around Sioux Falls. So I asked for some ideas from listeners and Facebook friends.
There were a couple of the usual suspects and some surprises:
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS
- Dives Worth a Drive in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
- Two South Dakota Cities Made the Windiest Cities in America List
- Get Ready to Pay More for License Plates, Tags in South Dakota
- Two New Businesses Coming to East Side
Sioux Falls Top Ten Restaurants
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everything here, but the question is, which are the best?
Well, according to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look.
Birthday Freebies You Can Get at Sioux Falls Businesses
We've added even MORE birthday freebies from Sioux Falls businesses.
Everyone loves free stuff, especially on your birthday. Most of the freebies require you to sign up for their rewards program, e-mail list, or mobile app, so make sure you plan ahead. Some of the offers are good just on your birthday, while others are good for a week or longer.
Of course, this is just a small list. There are many more businesses that offer free stuff for your birthday right here in Sioux Falls. You just need to ask! Or, choose your favorite business, check out their website, and sign up for their e-mail club. All offers are subject to change at any time. Call ahead or check their website for more details.
*List updated 12/28/2022 - Individual businesses may change their policies at any time.