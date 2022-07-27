Long Overdue: Former Packer Great A Finalist For 2023 Induction

There are few players more deserving for Hall of Fame consideration than one former Packer great that had a tremendous career cut short by injury.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their finalists for the class of 2023, and former Packer Sterling Sharpe has made the cut.

This comes on the heels of another Packer who was snubbed for a considerable amount of time, Leroy Butler, getting a bid last year.

Butler will be enshrined in just a few weeks as a member of the Class of 2022.

Sterling Sharpe's career was cut short due to a neck injury in 1994 at the age of 29. He was a favorite target of young Brett Favre, and put up astronomical numbers for his era.

In just 7 seasons, over which he didn't miss a single game, he caught 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns. His 18 touchdown catches in a single season in 1994 was just recently tied by Davante Adams in 2020 for most in franchise history.

The 5-time Pro Bowler and 3-time All-Pro will now have to wait and see if he is selected to be a member of the Class of 2023.

Packers fans will rejoice to learn that it's not just Sharpe that may represent the team in Canton in 2023, as former Coach Mike Holmgren and two-way player Cecil Isbell are also among the finalists.

Other notable names that are finalists for next year include long time Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, Art Modell, and Coach Mike Shanahan.

Source: NFL.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)