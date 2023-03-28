Longtime Minnesota Viking Smith Jr. Finds New NFL Home

The first wave of free agency came and went in a flash, and now the league has entered its second phase, with a slew of short-term deals for veteran free agents.

One of those veteran free agents is Irv Smith Jr., who has played the entirety of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

His career thus far has been a disappointment given where he was drafted, and now Smith has found a new NFL home with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smith Jr., who was the 50th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, joins a Tight End-needy club in Cincinnati.

Per an article at ESPN.com:

Smith joins an offense looking to replace Hayden Hurst, who signed a multiyear deal with the Carolina Panthers during free agency.

The former Alabama standout joins Devin Asiasi as the primary tight ends on the roster. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox, who were previously with the Bengals, are still free agents.

It is reportedly a one-year deal.

Over the course of his four year career, Smith Jr. has battled a slew of injuries. In four seasons, the veteran and Alabama Crimson Tide alum has compiled 858 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

He'll have a great opportunity to regain a starting role with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sources: ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)