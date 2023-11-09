Los Angeles Angels Hire Ron Washington As New Manager

The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington as their new manager Wednesday, opting for an experienced and respected coach as the team prepares for the possibility of a significant overhaul if star Shohei Ohtani leaves in free agency.

Washington, 71, last managed in 2014, when he resigned from the Texas Rangers, where he'd found significant success -- including two World Series appearances -- over eight seasons. Despite a 53-87 record in his final season, Washington's career record is 664-611. "I'm lost for words, but not the work it will take!" Washington told The Associated Press by text message.

He joins the Angels from Atlanta, where he spent the past seven seasons as a third-base coach beloved by players and fans for his comedic musings and old-school techniques. His coaching career started with the Oakland Athletics after a 10-year career as a skillful utility player.

Washington, who becomes the oldest manager in baseball, will receive a two-year contract.

He will be the fifth manager in seven years for the Angels, who have not won a playoff game since 2009. Owner Arte Moreno prioritized experience with the decision after declining the option on first-time manager Phil Nevin's contract in October, following Nevin's first full season. Nevin had replaced Joe Maddon in June 2022, when Maddon was fired after 2½ years.

Los Angeles went 73-89 last season, finishing behind a Seattle team with playoff aspirations, a Texas team that won the World Series and a Houston team that plans to reload this winter.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather