LSU Video to Honor Kevin Faulk Will Give You Chills [WATCH]

This is so good.

LSU Football has released a video to honor the legendary Kevin Faulk and this video will give any fan chills.

Faulk, who played for the Tigers in the mid-90s, was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and now LSU is thanking him for all that he's done for the university.

While playing for LSU, Faulk was considered one of the best players in the country and he didn't have to go far to play college football.

Kevin Faulk is from Carencro, La and he stayed home to become a star on the college gridiron.

That closest to LSU Football program often credit Faulk, and his team, for putting LSU back on the map when it comes to competing on the national level.

Faulk recently mentioned in a presser that there was once a time when LSU was excited to be selected to play in the "Independence Bowl". And yes, it was the teams Faulk was on at LSU that got LSU back to bowls.

Until recently, Faulk was part of the coaching staff at LSU as he was the one to coach running backs, while Ed Orgeron was leading the program.

We salute Kevin Faulk on his career at LSU and thank him for always representing Acadiana in such a professional manner.

Kevin Faulk is #ForeverLSU

Check out what Tiger fans are saying about this Acadiana native after being highlighted by LSU, the team he still lives for.